The Calgary Flames had plenty of optimism heading into the 2022-23 season. They lost two superstars after Johnny Gaudreau walked in free agency and Matthew Tkachuk had asked for a trade. In the deal for Tkachuk, the Flames acquired Florida's top-scoring forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defensive stalwart Mackenzie Weegar. They also signed reigning Stanley Cup Champion Nazem Kadri to shore up their center depth. The Flames thought they had made enough moves but came up two points short of the final Wild Card position. The team has an influx of young talent ready to make an impact this season, but that hit a bump in the road when Jakob Pelletier was sidelined with a shoulder injury in the preseason. Do the Flames have what it takes to make the playoffs this season? Here are three bold predictions for the Flames in the 2023-24 season.

3. Jonathan Huberdeau bounces back

Huberdeau came into Calgary last season with tons of acclaim. He had a career-high 115 points in 80 games with the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 season. The Panthers had concerns about a potential contract, so they included him in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Upon arriving in Calgary, he and the Flames agreed to an eight-year, $84 million contract. He was to be the Flames' next superstar with the departures of Gaudreau and Tkachuk. Unfortunately, he had 55 points in 70 games in his first season, his lowest total since an injury-shortened 2016-17 season.

In his final five seasons with the Panthers, Huberdeau averaged no less than 1.11 points per game. In his last season, it was a 1.44 pace. His first season in Calgary saw that number cut in half as he put up a 0.70 clip. Huberdeau is too good of a player for his point average to be that low. Sure, the talent surrounding him is less than what it was in Florida, but Huberdeau is good enough that he needs to be able to carry the offense himself.

Last season, the Flames were handicapped by the archaic coaching philosophies of head coach Darryl Sutter. They have Ryan Huska this season, who will bring in a more offensive brand of hockey and should increase Huberdeau's output. If Huberdeau doesn't bounce back this season, it will be one of the worst signings in Calgary Flames history.

2. Dustin Wolf gets the starting job

Dustin Wolf is the Flames' top prospect. He is a two-time Goaltender of the Year in the American Hockey League and last season was the Most Valuable Player. He has proven everything he needs to in the AHL, but he still didn't make the team out of training camp. The reason is that the Flames have invested in Jacob Markstrom as their starter, and Daniel Vladar is their backup. Due to contract situations, it makes the most sense for Wolf to be the man sent to the minors, but if the Flames' goaltenders begin to falter, Wolf will need to find a spot on the team.

Vladar's name has been in trade talks, so an obvious route would be for Vladar to be on the move. When that happens, Wolf will take his spot as the backup. Jacob Markstrom has been looking to regain his form for the last two seasons but still showed the same holes in his game in the preseason. People in Calgary are starting to worry that he won't be able to find his form in time. It will take a bit of maneuvering, but don't be surprised if a playoff-bound Flames team has Wolf in the starter's net in April.

1. Matthew Coronato challenges for Calder Trophy

Coronato is going into his rookie season with the Flames and has done nothing but impress. He showed out in the Prospects tournament, but the Flames needed to see how he did against professional competition. He got plenty of opportunities, playing in six preseason games. The youngster scored seven points in six games, showing he is ready for the challenge of playing in the NHL. You shouldn't expect Coronato to average over a point per game in the regular season, but he will get opportunities to score points. He may get a top-six role, and if he finds himself on a line with Huberdeau, their bold predictions may go hand-in-hand. A sniper like Coronato on Huberdeau's wing will be a productive pairing for the Flames. In a season where everyone talks about Connor Bedard and Logan Cooley, Coronato can come out of nowhere and steal away the Calder Trophy.