Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson found himself in a scary situation on February 8. A car struck the 26-year-old defenseman while he was riding a scooter in Detroit.

Andersson returned to the ice on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. And now he’s opening up about the incident, revealing to NHL.com how he feels “lucky to be alive.”

“It was a tough couple days there, especially because I don’t really know what happened still,” Andersson said. “You’re on your way to one place and you wake up in an ambulance. … I’m just thankful for the Detroit hospital. They did a really good job.”

The Flames defenseman returned to the ice without missing much of a beat. He played nearly 20 minutes that night and recorded an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

On Saturday, Andersson and the Flames faced the New York Rangers. They won that game, 3-2 in overtime, with the Flames defenseman adding another assist to his total.

Andersson is having an impressive season despite the terrifying accident. He leads all Flames defensemen with 36 points and leads the team in average ice time with around 24 minutes a night.

Through it all, the Flames defenseman is simply grateful to be here. And he credits his being here with a hardworking medical team in the Motor City.

“I was in an MRI machine before I could even say what my name was. I’m grateful for everyone who works at the Detroit hospital. It was traumatic for me, my wife, my family, and everyone,” Andersson said.

Andersson and the Flames are currently fighting for a playoff spot. The team sits in fifth place in the Pacific Division, and are two points outside of the final Western Conference wild-card spot.