The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are not done talking. After recent deals involving Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, the Red Sox remain active as MLB Free Agency continues to unfold. Boston is scanning for balance while the Cardinals lean into a rebuild. Those two realities keep circling each other. League conversations now suggest another name has entered the mix, and it carries real weight for both sides.

According to people briefed on the talks, the Cardinals and Red Sox have discussed a trade centered on Brendan Donovan. The versatile infielder and outfielder would likely slide into second base if he lands in Boston. That fit matters. The Red Sox have searched for steadiness up the middle, and Donovan offers contact, patience, and defensive flexibility. His profile explains why the Red Sox has also been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte. The front office wants options. It wants control, and of course, it wants certainty.

Still, nothing is close. That part matters too. Donovan would command a far greater return than Gray or Contreras, who came over with a combined $28 million attached and cost St. Louis five minor-league pitchers. This is different. Donovan is younger. He is cost-controlled. He fits multiple roster paths. Those traits slow talks, not speed them up.

What this means for the Red Sox's next move

Boston’s recent actions show intent. The Red Sox have targeted structure, not flash. They want players like Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras who raise the floor. Donovan does that. He lengthens lineups, stabilizes defense, and fits multiple game plans under pressure.

For the Cardinals, the calculation cuts deeper. Moving Donovan would signal a true pivot, not a patch. That is why the ask remains high and the distance real.

MLB Free Agency is still moving. So are expectations. If Boston keeps pushing, this winter could tilt again. The only question left is simple. How aggressive are the Red Sox willing to be when the next door finally opens?