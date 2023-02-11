Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson had the hockey world concerned after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter on Thursday. The 26-year-old was released from hospital shortly after the incident after undergoing testing and is being considered day-to-day.

The accident happened in Detroit, MI while the Flames were in the midst of a five-game road trip. Andersson was reportedly riding the scooting to dinner when the accident occurred.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in comments tweeted by the Flames. “The good news — and the most important thing — is that ‘Ras’ is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital. I don’t want any speculation out there. There was no alcohol involved.”

The team lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings without Andersson on Thursday. The young Swede has played seven seasons, all with the Flames, since they drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has accumulated a respectable 34 points in 51 games this season.

“He won’t play [Thursday], and we’ll take this real slow…not anything that we’re overly concerned about,” Treliving said. “But he got hit, so we’re going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there. He’s doing well, in good spirits. We’re lucky, very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

Flames forward Mikael Backlund spoke about the injury on Friday: “We’re just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.”