Congratulations are in order for Florida A&M alumnus Roy Wood Jr.; he is set to film his first comedy special for the streaming service Hulu this coming September. Wood’s comedy special will be taped at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C., and will launch on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

The upcoming Comedy Central special, which has no title yet, follows three previous ones: Father Figure (2017), No One Loves You (2019), and Imperfect Messenger (2021). The title and launch date are set to be released at a later date. Mainstay Entertainment and Jax Media are producing the film, with c. Craig directing. The comedy special will debut as part of Hulu's freshly expanded comedy lineup, which also includes monthly stand-up special releases.

Wood graduated from Florida A&M in 2001 with a degree in broadcast journalism. He began his comedy career in 1998 while at Florida A&M. Wood started his career in stand-up as an opening act for Tommy Davidson. In addition to being a comedian, Wood is an Emmy-nominated documentary producer and WGA-nominated writer. He is best known for being a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he served for eight years. Wood also appeared on the TBS sitcom Sullivan & Son from 2011–2014. He brought the White House Correspondents' Dinner to its greatest ratings since 2017 in 2023 as the dinner's featured guest host. Wood was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s 12 Rising Stars of Comedy in 2008. Florida A&M honored Wood with the Young Alumni Award in 2010.

He has made guest appearances on numerous television shows, including Confess, Fletch, Only Murders in the Build, Better Call Saul, and Last Week with John Oliver. For his next adventure, Wood is set to appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah in the upcoming AppleTV+ dark comedy, Outcome. In addition, he recently collaborated with Crown Publishing to write a book titled The Man of Many Fathers, which will be published in 2025.

Wood’s comedy special falls in line with Hulu’s new plan to double down on comedy starting this November with the release of a new Jim Gaffigan special. Bill Burr just announced that he would be doing a special as well. Hulu is set to share details on further added hours at a later date. A carefully curated selection of licensed stand-up specials, including recent releases from Comedy Dynamics and 800 Pound Gorilla, as well as classic comedy specials, will also be available on Hulu as part of its new comedy initiative.