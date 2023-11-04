Florida A&M withstood a second quarter surge by Alabama A&M to win 42-28 and further secure their spot in the SWAC Championship.

Florida A&M came out on top in an exciting offensive matchup against Alabama A&M, clinching a 42-28 victory. This big win solidified Florida A&M's spot as the SWAC East champions. setting the stage for the final weeks of the season and ensuring that the championship game will take place on their campus.

The Rattlers wasted no time and totally dominated the game, scoring an impressive 17-0 lead in the first quarter. It all started with an incredible 49-yard pass from Moussa to Riley for a touchdown. And just when you thought that was enough, Cameron Gillis nailed a 32-yard field goal, extending FAMU's lead. But the excitement didn't stop there! A blocked Alabama A&M punt was scooped up by Lovie Jenkins, who ran it back 24 yards for another touchdown. Florida A&M led 17-0

The Bulldogs started their comeback when quarterback Quincy Casey stepped in for the injured Xavier Langford. Casey led two impressive touchdown drives, reigniting Alabama A&M's chances in the game.

Casey connected with Levar Gumms for a 9-yard touchdown and later found Jacolby Hewitt for a 43-yard touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, the score stood at 17-14.

In the second quarter, the Alabama A&M offense really got their groove on. Everything just clicked perfectly. And with 8:20 left on the clock, Ryan Morrow sprinted into the endzone for an amazing 9-yard touchdown. That put Alabama A&M in the lead with a score of 21-17, thanks to a successful PAT.

Florida A&M bounced back in no time. Kelvin Dean expertly carried the ball into the endzone, scoring a four-yard touchdown and putting Florida A&M ahead with a 24-21 lead, after a successful PAT. The Rattlers kept their 24-21 advantage as they headed into halftime.

FAMU came into the second half ready to leave no doubt. The Rattlers scored 18-point unanswered points, completely shutting down the Bulldogs' chances of scoring.

At the 11:01 mark in the third quarter, Cameron Gillis nailed a 23-yard field goal to extend the Rattlers' lead to 27-21. Wrapping up the third quarter, Jaquez Yant found the end zone with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Kareem Burke's 26-yard rushing touchdown to kick off the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Alabama A&M couldn't stage another comeback to get back in the game.

FAMU racked up 107 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. They also totaled 352 yards. The Rattlers' quarterback, Jeremy Moussa, completed 14 of 27 passes for an impressive 245 yards.

Florida A&M plays Lincoln University of California next Saturday at 6 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on FAMU's athletic streaming service Rattler+.