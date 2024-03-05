Florida Atlantic basketball coach Dusty May is being honest about his team's chances to make another deep run in NCAA March Madness this season. The Owls are trying to head back to the Final Four this year after a miracle run in 2023. May says his team has a chance to do it again if they can improve play in one specific area.
“If our defense improves, I think we'll have a shot against anyone,” May said, per the College Hoops Today Podcast. “Our defense has been really soft at the rim this year. We need to get it back to where it was earlier in the year and where it was last season.”
Florida Atlantic is currently 22-7 overall in the American Athletic Conference, with a 12-4 conference record. The Owls are in second place in the league, and in a good spot to land an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. Florida Atlantic basketball is guaranteed a spot in March Madness if they win the AAC tournament. South Florida is currently first in the league. If the season ended on Tuesday, the Owls would have the no. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
May is one of the hottest names in college coaching at the moment. He is linked to several coaching openings, including Ohio State. Several power 5 programs are likely to be looking for coaches this offseason, and May is certainly going to be in the mix. He has been at Florida Atlantic for six years. This is his second consecutive 20-win season.
Florida Atlantic basketball next plays North Texas on Wednesday.