Florida Atlantic basketball just did THAT!

The Arizona Wildcats were supposed to win over Florida Atlantic basketball on Saturday. As the no. 4 ranked team on the nation, Caleb Love and Co. have all the tools to secure their 10th victory of the season. Nonetheless, the Owls had other plans and pulled off unarguably their biggest win in program history by upsetting the Wildcats.

It took two overtimes to get the job done, but what's important is that Florida Atlantic was able to pull it off. Love had one last chance to win the game for the Wildcats after going down 96-95 with 6.7 seconds left. However, the Owls didn't give him a clear look at the basket and his desperate 3-pointer ended up bouncing off the back off the rim.

Johnell Davis was the hero for Florida Atlantic basketball, finishing with an insane stat line of 35 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jalen Gaffney had 20 points on top of five boards and four dimes.

Making the victory even sweeter, it's the Owls' first-ever win against a Top 10 team. They improved to 10-2 on the year, allowing them to stay on top of the AAC.

Sure enough, the victory sent the whole college basketball world in a frenzy. For a Top 5 team to lose to a squad that's not even in the Top 10 is definitely shocking, but it speaks volume to the heart and tenacity of Florida Atlantic basketball.

Here are some of the biggest reactions to the Owls' upset of the Wildcats, with many heaping praise on Dusty May's men:

Florida Atlantic basketball definitely deserves all the praise they are getting. They worked hard for it and deserve to celebrate the victory. What a game, indeed!