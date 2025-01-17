A Florida basketball assistant is facing sexual assault allegations in another concerning report on this coaching staff. The Gators are amid a stellar third season under head coach Todd Golden. At 15-2 overall, the current No. 5 team in the country is now a legit national championship contender for the first time since Billy Donovan was coaching in Gainesville. Some highlights of this season already include a historic win over No. 1 Tennesee. However, a dark cloud has hovered over this team for most of the season, specifically the coaching staff, and the latest news on assistant coach Taurean Green just added more fuel to the fire.

According to ESPN, Green, an ex-player for the Gators who's been working at the program since 2022, is facing sexual assault allegations filed by an employee in the athletic department. These allegations were reported in mid-December and highlight a disturbing trend within the leadership ring of this program.

Florida basketball's great season is being overshadowed by events outside of the players' control

Taurean Green is a Florida basketball legend. The ex-Gator point guard won back-to-back national championships as a key contributor on those iconic mid-2000 teams with the likes of Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, and Al Horford. Green went on to have a long pro career after college, playing short stints in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets before spending the rest of his career in Europe. He eventually retired in 2021.

There is, of course, the presumption of innocence in a case like this as the university investigates these allegations. Still, what the players in this program have had to go through this season is a shame. From a regular season standpoint, the Gators are on pace to have their best year since the 2013-2014 season. But amid this success are disturbing allegations against the program's head coach and now an assistant coach.

In early November, a bombshell report on Todd Golden came out to everyone's shock. According to a student newspaper, The Alligator, Florida's head coach had been accused of stalking and sexually harassing numerous women, including students. In September, a Title IX complaint was formally submitted to the university that Golden's conduct violated the UF Gender Equity Policy. This investigation is ongoing, and the program's third-year head coach has not faced any discipline yet.

Overall, Florida basketball's coaching staff is facing another disturbing report. Green is still with the team as it navigates a stacked SEC Conference. Green and Golden have not been convicted of anything yet. Still, this is one of the more unusual situations in recent memory with a basketball program. In a year when the Gators' players should be celebrated, they will have to play through another disturbing off-the-floor situation involving one of their coaches.