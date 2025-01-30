The Florida basketball team lost center Micah Handlogten to an ankle injury last season, and he has yet to return. Handlogten suffered a major ankle injury in the SEC Tournament last season, and he was originally set to medically redshirt this year. However, he started to progress and was even a full participant in practice. There was some positive momentum trending in the direction of a return this season, but head coach Todd Golden doesn't seem to think that will be the case.

“Florida #Gators head coach Todd Golden says Micah Handlogten will ‘probably sit out the rest of the year,'” Graham Hall said in a post.

Todd Golden left the decision up to Micah Handlogten. There was some buzz about him potentially suiting up for a recent game against Georgia, but he decided not to. The injury was severe, and Handlogten decided that it's best not to rush things.

“I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it,” Golden said after the Georgia win, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “It is what it is, we would love to him out there but at the same time we understand the injury was really severe, and it’s gonna be his decision on when he comes back.”

Handlogten started his career back in 2022 at Marshall before transferring to Florida after one year with the Thundering Herd. The 7'1″ center averaged 7.6 points per game during his freshman season, and he averaged just below 10 rebounds per game.

Last year with the Gators, Handlogten was a key player as he started 32 out of 33 games. He averaged 5.3 PPG and 6.9 RPG.

Not having Handlogten this season is certainly unfortunate for the Florida basketball team, but they are finding a way to have success regardless. The Gators are ranked #5 in the country right now and they are 18-2 on the year. They are tied for third place in the loaded SEC with a 5-2 conference record.

Micah Handlogten has clearly progressed a lot since his injury as he was able to fully participate in practice, but with an injury that severe, it's probably smart to take things slow and use as much time as possible to recover.