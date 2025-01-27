The University of Florida has finished its Title IX investigation into head men's basketball coach Todd Golden and found no evidence to support the allegations against him, according to a statement from the university.

The university has dismissed the investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking of multiple women.

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” university spokesman Steve Orlando said in a statement. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

Golden first came under fire in November when Florida's student-run newspaper, the Independent Florida Alligator, reported the third-year head coach was accused of sending illicit photos and videos, making unwanted sexual advances via Instagram and requesting sexual favors.

“The University’s conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless,” Golden's attorney, William Shepherd, said in a statement. “Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the University.”

“However, there were many who did not respect the investigative process,” he continued. “Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest. Some leaked confidential material to the media; falsely posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harassed my client, his family, and his friends.”

Florida dismissing the investigation comes while the university is also looking into accusations against men's basketball assistant coach Taurean Green. An athletic department employee has accused Green of kissing her and trying to put his hand down her pants in an incident last March, according to ESPN.

The woman told ESPN she felt encouraged to come forward when the investigation into Golden made her think there could be a pattern of inappropriate behavior in the program.