Florida football's SEC showdown against Kentucky couldn't be going worse for the Gators, who are currently trailing the Wildcats by a score of 23-7 at the half at the time of publication. The Gators defense has been gashed on the ground to the tune of over 200 rushing yards for Wildcats running back Ray Davis, and the offense was held below 100 total yards for much of the first half. Florida football fans are furious on social media and have begun to absolutely blast Florida head coach Billy Napier.

This fan is starting to have doubts about whether or not Napier and Florida football is a match that is going to last.

This fan agrees, saying the possibility of Napier being fired is back on the table.

Napier, who is entering his second year as head coach of Florida football, disappointed last year to the tune of a 6-7 record, making his seat a bit warmer heading into year two.

An embarrassing loss to open the season against Utah only made calls for Napier's job louder. But, to his credit, he rallied the troops and the Gators won 49-7 against McNeese the following week, then pulled off a massive upset against Tennessee earlier in September.

Now, Napier is going to have to deal with the wrath of Florida football fans- and he's going to have to answer questions about a special teams unit that has made multiple miscues this season.

Perhaps the most damning assessment from the Gators' faithful? Fans on Twitter have been so frustrated with the team's offensive play-calling that they feel Kentucky knows exactly what play is coming before the ball is snapped.

Needless to say, it could be a long day for Florida football.