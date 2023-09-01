The Florida football team started their 2023 season in disappointing fashion on Thursday night with a 24-11 road loss against a shorthanded Utah football team. Florida let up a 70-yard touchdown on Utah's first play from scrimmage, and the Gators were never able to catch up after that. They were able to hang around with the Utes for a while, but Florida ultimately made too many mistakes that put the game farther and farther out of reach. A couple of false starts were drive killers in short yardage situations early on, but a bizarre penalty on a punt return seemed to completely flip the momentum of the game in Utah's favor.

After going down 7-0 early, Florida football did a good job of settling into the game and regrouping. The Gators kicked a field goal and got a stop to force a punt that would give them the ball back. However, on the punt return, Florida had two players wearing #3 on the field, and the refs threw a flag. One player was supposed to change to #33 on special teams, but didn't, and the Utes got a first down out of it to keep the drive going. When you give teams a second chance in college football, they usually make you pay, and Utah made Florida pay. The Utes drove right down the field and scored another touchdown to go up 14-3. The game was never close from that point on.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

RECOMMENDED
Florida football, Florida Utah, Florida Week 1, Billy Napier

Which Florida Gators are most to blame for Week 1 loss to Utah?

Wyatt Allsup ·

Utah football, Florida football, Cam Rising, Nate Johnson, Bryson Barnes

Utes need Cam Rising, but Utah football win over Florida was glimpse at QB future

Scotty White ·

Billy Napier, Kirk Herbstreit, Florida Gators

Kirk Herbstreit rips Florida football for ugly loss to Utah in season opener

Andrew Meyers ·

At the end of the day, Florida didn't play all that poorly. It was a hostile environment against a good team, and if it weren't for a lot of mistakes on penalties, the game could've been much closer. The Gators will look to bounce back next week at home against McNeese football.