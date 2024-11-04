The Florida football program found some encouraging news from head coach Billy Napier about freshman quarterback, DJ Lagway.



“The good news is we have positive information on that front,” Napier said via Graham Hall of 247Sports. “We do think that the injury is less significant, we do think there's a pathway for recovery and a return.”



After Lagway was carted off due to an injury, the crowd grew in shock. Another injury, which in a lot of sense, derailed the Gators' chance of competing with the top SEC teams.

Even starting quarterback Graham Mertz has dealt with injuries all season long. Not to mention, wide receiver Kahleil Jackson and defensive lineman Jamari Lyons have missed the entire season due to ACL, and ankle injuries, respectively.



Lagway has shown serious promise as Florida football's rising quarterback. His dual-threat ability and confidence sparked hope in the Gator Nation. He threw for 254 yards in the win against Kentucky. His deep ball looked impressive, considering that was his second time playing significant snaps.

Could DJ Lagway save Billy Napier's job with Florida football?

Regardless, Florida football has had an underwhelming season, to say the least. They sit at 4-4 and Napier is continuously on the hot seat. Rumors circulated about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin replacing Billy Napier at Florida. Considering it's Jaxson Dart's final year, Kiffin may want to work with Lagway. Regardless of any speculation, Lagway might be thrown into the fire.

If he is, he'll have his hands full. Florida faces three consecutive top-25 teams. However, Lagway played solid against Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. Not to mention, he played his most productive game against Kentucky. If games don't mean much to the program, this could be a developmental opportunity.

Playing against the top SEC competition is tough, especially with Florida's schedule. Despite this, Napier could prove he has a superstar on his hands with Lagway under center.