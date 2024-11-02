Florida football quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off in the second quarter of the Gators' game against their rival Georgia Bulldogs, per On3's Nick Schultz. After the play, a designed run he took for three yards, Lagway reached for his left hamstring. The entire Florida football team came out to the field in a show of support when Lagway was carted off. Redshirt freshman Aidan Warner replaced Lagway.

Florida football head coach Billy Napier told reporters Lagway sustained a “pretty significant” hamstring injury, per On3.

Florida football's rivalry with Georgia

It is a rivalry that runs so deep that the two schools can't even agree on how many meetings there have been. Depending on who you ask, the Bulldogs hold the all-time lead at 56-44-2. Although no longer the official nickname, “The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has been recently dominated by Georgia football. Six of the last seven games have been won by the Bulldogs. But from 1990 to 2010, the Gators won 18 out of 21 matchups.

Rex Grossman, Florida football's quarterback from 1999 to 2002, described the rivalry and what it meant to him while on SEC This Morning.

“Well I was right in the middle when we were smoking Georgia every year…It's such a fun game to play in and kind of like a midseason bowl game. Everyone's partying, the atmosphere is crazy. Even if you're not a Florida or Georgia fan, you gotta go to that game and experience it, it's pretty unique.”

Grossman is correct. He never lost to Georgia.

ESPN's Rece Davis poured cold water on the trash talk and said Florida needs to step up because the rivalry has been one-sided lately.

“I've been calling this game the ‘World's Largest Outdoor Mocktail Party' because Florida's gonna have to play better before they merit somebody raising a glass to them. I wouldn't be surprised if Florida jumps on them, scores seven or ten points, and then loses by 20.”

A win would go a long way to help Gators head coach Billy Napier hang onto his job a little longer.

“If they are competitive through all of this, he'll probably be ok,” one source said to ESPN, speculating on Napier's job security. “If the bottom falls out, there's going to be some issues.”

The 4-3 Gators still have three ranked opponents left on the schedule: at No. 6 Texas, No. 16 LSU and No. 19 Ole Miss. They conclude the season with what should be a must-win game on the road at Florida State.