The Florida football defense is getting scary.

The college football offseason is in full swing. With a lot of coaching changes in the College Football Playoff, teams come with shakeups in their rosters as well. The Washington football program is experiencing this as a handful of their recruits start to find other opportunities due to Kalen DeBoer's move. Asa Turner is one of these players hitting the transfer portal. He might even just make a certain person named Billy Napier in the Florida football program very happy.

You heard that right! Former Washington football safety Asa Turner is headed to play for the Florida football program, per Gregg Biggins of 247 Sports. He unveiled the reason why his transfer portal move led him to the Billy Napier-led staff. A core reason why has to do with DB coach Will Harris.

“Will being there is huge for me. I’ve known him for years, he recruited me and coached me so I know exactly what I’m getting into. He’s a great guy and a great coach and reached out to me right when I got into the portal. He told me they have some talented young safeties but need some veteran leadership back there and I could help right away,” Turner declared.

With Turner, the Florida football defense is looking scary. He headlines a pack of transfers along with Trikweze Bridges, DJ Douglas, and Jameer Grimsley. All of them got to Napier's squad through the transfer portal.

What will the Florida football squad get out of Turner?

Turner has notched 1,789 snaps on defense throughout his whole stint. 266 of those were on special teams duties which makes for a versatile player. Throughout those plays, he has 148 total tackles with seven of them being tackles for loss. His eyes are also always on the ball which allows him to make plays on the receiver. This has netted him six interceptions and eight pass breakups as well. To round it out, he has great field awareness which also notched him a fumble recovery.

The only drawback that the Florida football program has to look out for is his injuries. Turner was out of action for a lot of Washington's campaign last season due to breaking his bones in both hands. If all else goes to plan, he can thrive in the Florida football defense and even notch another College Football Playoff berth.