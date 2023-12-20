A QB for the future.

Billy Napier has a big position that just opened up. Max Brown is moving out of the Florida football program which means the Gators are looking for a new quarterback. Now, being the offensive engine of a team that just had five wins in the past season could be a tall order. But, DJ Lagway seems like he is up for the challenge.

The Florida football squad is getting a new quarterback. He goes by the name of DJ Lagway and he is a five-star recruit, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

What are Billy Napier and the Florida football team getting out of this signing? Well, he just set a Texas Class 6A touchdown pass record that has not been touched in more than 60 years. All of this amounted to 59 touchdown passes while just having eight interceptions. His accuracy has also been off the charts as the team's offensive engine. This notched him 289 completions on 393 passing attempts.

Passing is not the only thing that he is good at. His offensive arsenal has also been on show with his rushing. He had 100 carries which got Willis, his high school, 953 rushing yards. All of this had culminated in 16 rushes straight to the end zone.

Now that Max Brown is headed to the Charlotte 49ers, the Florida football squad can focus on building a new future with their quarterback. There will be a lot of challenges before he rises up to the occasion and becomes a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. Until then, the Gators nation should celebrate because the future is here.