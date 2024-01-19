Florida football has been under NCAA investigation since summer

The Sunshine State is on the NCAA's radar once again. Florida football is under investigation, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker.

This comes about a week after Florida State was sanctioned for violating NIL rules (Name Image Likeness), with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins accused of driving a prospect to a meeting with a booster, who is said to have improperly offered an NIL deal to land a commitment for the Seminoles. The situation surrounding the Gators is a bit murkier, though.

The reason for the investigation, which has been active since the summer, centers around the recruitment of Jaden Rashada, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The four-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Florida and agreed to a $13.85 million NIL deal. Ultimately, things fell apart and Rashada signed with Arizona State instead.

“We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA,” senior associate athletic director Steve McClain told the Times. “We hold ourselves to high standards of excellence and integrity on and off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality, we are unable to offer additional comments.”

Florida football does not need more negative publicity

If the program is indeed on the hook for an NIL-related transgression, one has to wonder if more firm rules will be enforced going further. The sport has dramatically changed in the last few years, and it is imperative that the NCAA and schools figure out how to correctly evolve and respond to these alterations.

Imposed sanctions would be the mushy cherry on top of an unappetizing Florida football sundae. The Gators finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record and fifth-place standing in the SEC East. It is their third consecutive losing season (counting bowl games), as head coach Billy Napier tries to make headway in this tedious rebuild.

Florida better hope the NCAA hasn't found anything too damaging regarding the Jaden Rashada situation that will make this revitalization effort any more taxing.