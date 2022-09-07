Gators surge into AP Top 25 poll after statement win over Utah

Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators have put all of college football on notice.

After heading into the season unranked, the Gators rose all the way to the 12th spot in the latest rankings.

This massive jump into the top 25 is due to their performance in week one of the season.

In the first game of the season, the Florida Gators took on the Utah Utes. At the time, Utah was the seventh-ranked team in the nation. In what proved to be arguably the game of the week, Anthony Richardson and the Gators took down Utah. The final score was 29-26.

This loss led to Utah dropping six spots in the AP poll to 13. It also led to the Gators making their appearance on the list.

Heading into the season, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was the topic of conversation. It was questioned whether he deserved the hype that he was getting.

After the showing that he put on, it’s clear that Richardson is deserving of the hype that he received.

Richardson put on a show, throwing for 168 yards. On the ground, he added another 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson will be playing on Sundays soon if he keeps making plays like this 😳 🎥 @ZachAbolverdipic.twitter.com/IY9FTMT6l7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2022

There is still no indication of how good this Florida Gators team is. Utah is a strong opponent, and they were able to take them down. But there is no telling if they will be able to continue to play the way that they did in week one.

The Gators’ next matchup will come against Kentucky. This could serve as a true battle. It will also be a showcase of two of the top draft prospects in Anthony Richardson and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Both players could find themselves taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Another big win and this Florida Gators team could find themselves in the top 10.