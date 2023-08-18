Few college athletes were as polarizing as Tim Tebow. The Florida football superstar and Heisman Trophy winner is arguably the greatest quarterback in college football history, but his devotion to his religion is perhaps the most important aspect of his life.

Tebow was asked about his sex life in college, in which he said that he was a virgin. That theory was tested by Florida teammate Brandon Spikes. In the upcoming Netflix documentary Swamp Kings, which explores the Florida football program of the mid-2000s, Spikes uncovered some stories about trying to make Tebow crack at the sight of naked women.

“I just wanted to see if he was real,” Spikes said, via Jenna Lemoncelli. “So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react.

“He was like, ‘Come on man! Like, you really get a man uncomfortable!'” Spikes said, “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s serious.'”

Tebow and Spikes were teammates at Florida for four years from 2006 to 2009, helping the Gators win two national championships. Both players were selected in the first two rounds of the 2010 NFL Draft but neither were able to replicate their successes at the pro level.

Florida football has not had much success since Tebow and Spikes left the program. The Gators have not won an SEC title since 2008 and have yet to play for another national championship.

Though Tim Tebow was no doubt a popular guy during his days at Florida, he never let women distract him from his football or his religion, even when his teammates threw them in his face.