By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Reggie Bush and Tim Tebow headlined a class of 18 players who were elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, per Ralph D. Russo of AP News. Tebow and Bush are remembered as two of the greatest college football players in recent memory.

Both players went on to play in the NFL. But their best days came at the college level. And both Bush and Tebow are now football analysts as well. However, Reggie Bush has spent a good portion of his post-football career attempting to get his Heisman Trophy back, which was taken away due to NCAA rule violations. Nevertheless, the former USC star running back’s legacy lives on.

Reggie Bush’s standout campaign came during the 2005 season, when he rushed for 1,740 yards to go along with 16 rushing touchdowns. He finished his college football career with over 3,100 rushing yards.

Tim Tebow was a fan-favorite during his time with the Florida Gators. He led them to a National Championship and won a Heisman Trophy award as well. Tebow threw for over 30 touchdowns twice during his college career. The QB’s career high in passing yards came in 2007, when he tallied over 3,200 yards through the air.

In total, Tim Tebow finished his Florida career with 9,285 passing yards and 88 passing touchdowns. He added over 2,900 total yards on the ground.

Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush are legendary college football figures without question. Other notable 2023 inductees include Villanova’s Brian Westbrook, Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, and Syracuse’s’ Dwight Freeney.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class certainly features no shortage of high-profile names.