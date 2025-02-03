Florida State basketball Leonard Hamilton announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2024-25 season, according to the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday. The 37-year head coach hade made numerous stops in his coaching career. However, he made a lasting impression with the Seminoles.

He compiled a 456-290 record in his 23 seasons in Tallahassee. During that time, Hamilton led the Seminoles to the 8 NCAA tournament appearances. They were a consistent threat in the ACC, even with blue bloods like Duke and North Carolina. However, he didn't have the best publicity with the Seminoles either.

6 former Florida State basketball players sued Hamilton over being promised NIL money. Either way, it doesn't take away from his success as a head coach. With his announcement, it gives the university time to look for its next head coach.

