Florida State basketball not only pulled off an insane comeback against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, but they also made history in the process with their buzzer-beating finish.

The Hurricanes thought they had stopped the Seminoles’ comeback and had the game in the bag with a Jordan Miller triple for the 84-82 lead with 4.9 seconds left. Little did they know, however, that Matthew Cleveland had other plans.

With the clock winding down and the Hurricanes seemingly ready to celebrate, Cleveland asked for the ball from halfcourt and then pulled up from near the logo for the game-winning triple. Miami certainly didn’t expect him to take the shot from that distance, but the young guard surely looked confident when he took the shot.

With the buzzer-beating win, Florida State basketball recorded their largest comeback against a ranked team in the last 40 seasons. They trailed by as much as 25 points in the game before they staged a fiery run in the second half. Miami is ranked no. 13. It is also the largest comeback in ACC history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

FLORIDA STATE FOR THE WIN 😱 THEY ERASED A 23-POINT DEFICIT (via @accmbb)pic.twitter.com/WFjnJJbAKI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2023

Matthew Cleveland and Darrin Green Jr. led the way for Florida State basketball, each recording 20 points each. Three others scored in double figures for the Seminoles, with Caleb Mills, Jalen Warley and Chandler Jackson combining for a total of 34 points.

The Hurricanes had Jordan Miller top-scoring the match with 21 points, but no other player from the team breached the 20-point mark despite their hot start to the competition.

It’s definitely one for the books for the Seminoles.