We made it college football fans, the wait is just about over. Florida State football and Georgia Tech football will kick off the 2024 season from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. The long offseason has finally come to an end, and we are ready for another season of college football to get underway. The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be the first teams to take the field in week zero.

There isn't a ton of college football action this weekend as it week zero, and most teams will get things going Labor Day weekend. Still, we have college football this Saturday, and it is going to be glorious. Florida State football vs. Georgia Tech football is certainly the most important game of the weekend, but we will also get to watch Montana State vs. New Mexico, SMU vs. Nevada and Delaware State vs. Hawaii.

Let's focus on this battle in the ACC that will be taking place across the pond. Florida State and Georgia Tech both want to start the season on a high note, and it is expected to be a good game. The Seminoles are currently favored by 10.5 points. Let's take a look at where each team stands coming into the new season.

Florida State

Florida State football is coming into the season angry. When the four-team College Football Playoff era was first introduced, college football fans all had one common thought: What would happen if all five power conferences had an undefeated champion? That was the only scenario that people thought of where an undefeated power five conference champion would be left out of the playoff. The years went on, and the situation never came up. Then, in the final year of the four-team era, the committee was put in their most difficult spot yet.

There weren't five undefeated power five champs. There weren't four either, there were three: Michigan, Washington and Florida State football. Going into the selection show, it was clear the fourth spot was down to 13-0 ACC champ Florida State or 12-1 SEC champ Alabama. One team was going to be very mad. The fourth spot went to the Crimson Tide.

Florida State won every game on their schedule, including the ACC title game, and they did not qualify for the College Football Playoff. It was something that we never thought we would see, but it happened. The reason why they were left out was because of an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. Their offense wasn't the same without him, so the committee gave the nod to Alabama, the team that they thought was better.

Now, the Seminoles are coming into the 2024 season with a sour taste in their mouth. They want that College Football Playoff berth, and it will be much easier this year as there will be 12 teams that make it. Their journey starts on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football had an okay 2023 season as they ended up 6-6 in the regular season, and that earned them a bowl berth. The Yellowjackets went to the Gasparilla Bowl to take on UCF, and they ended the season on a high note with a 30-17 win. Their final record was 7-6, and that isn't too bad for a team like Georgia Tech. Getting to a bowl game is something that they should celebrate, and winning said bowl game is even more cause for celebration.

Now, a new season is here, and Georgia Tech is hoping for another year in which they can win enough games to make the bowl season. And with the expanded College Football Playoff, who knows, the Yellowjackets could pull off some upsets and end up in the playoff conversation at the end of the season. Crazy things happen in college football.

Georgia Tech isn't really expected to contend for the ACC this year. The Yellowjackets have the 11th best odds to win the conference at +10000 odds. Florida State is the favorite to win the conference as they have +290 odds. Because of that, you would think that the line for this game would be more than 10.5 points. If that's the difference between the favorite and the team with the 11th best odds to win the conference in a neutral site game, then the race for the ACC should be tight.

The Yellowjackets have a golden opportunity in front of them on Saturday, and a win would turn the college football world upside down before anyone else plays a game.

So, the stage is set, and we are ready for football from Ireland. Here are three predictions for the week zero matchup between the Seminoles and Yellowjackets.

DJ Uiagalelei will throw for 300+ yards

All eyes will be on Florida State football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei this weekend as he has transferred over from Oregon State and he is now with the Seminoles. He is a crucial part of this team, and he has to have a big year if Florida State wants to compete for a national championship. He will be making his debut on Saturday, and expect it to be a good one. He is going to make a lot of big plays through the air this weekend.

DJ Uiagalelei will throw 3+ touchdowns

DJ Uiagalelei will rack up some yards on Saturday, and he will also be be connecting with his receivers in the end zone plenty of times. The line on this game is a bit surprising as Florida State should be able to overpower Georgia Tech in just about every aspect of the game. They are the better team, and DJ Uiagalelei will make that known with his big debut, and it will lead to a big win for the Seminoles.

Florida State will win by 3+ scores

Florida State football is going to cover this weekend and they are going to cover quite easily. The Seminoles are expected to be the best team in the ACC for a reason, and they aren't going to let a team near the bottom of the conference team hang around with them for long. Expect a close one in the first half, but the Seminoles will pull away and they will leave Dublin with a comfortable week zero win.

College football is back. Enjoy it, everyone.