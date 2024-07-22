One team that will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season is the Florida State football team. In the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff era, the Seminoles were the victims of a snub that we never thought we would see. Florida State finished the regular season with a 12-0 record, and they got win number 13 when they won the ACC Championship. The Seminoles dropped out of the top four after win 13, and missed the playoff. It's safe to say that they are hungry heading into the 2024 season.

Last season was a perfect example of why the College Football Playoff needed to be expanded. In previous years, the committee had a fairly easy time picking the four teams as it was usually clear who the best and most deserving teams were. However, no matter what they did last season, someone was going to be upset.

Florida State football ended up being the team to get left out, and they were understandably extremely upset about it. Now, they have some extra motivation to get in this season.

“No, not really,” Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer said when he was asked if Florida State had gotten over last year, according to a post from Warchant.com. “We're pretty pissed off. But everything happens for a reason so this year we're gonna try to get the get back and do what we can to get where we're supposed to be.”

Florida State is coming for another ACC title and that playoff berth

If Florida State football can find a way to win the ACC again this season, it won't matter what their record is or if they have any key players injured, they will automatically be in the playoff. Even if they don't win the ACC, it will be much easier to get in now that the playoff has expanded to 12 teams. Joshua Farmer is confident that the Seminoles can make a run at the ACC title and make the playoff this year.

“We’re definitely gonna make a run, and we’re definitely gonna be in that 12-team [playoff],” Farmer continued. “That's a no-brainer. We're pissed off. The older guys … we know what we deserve. And we're gonna try to get there.”

Florida State does have a lot of talent to replace from last year's team, but they are still the favorite to win the ACC as they have +270 odds. Clemson is the next closest at +390, followed by Miami, a team who won seven games last year and lost to Rutgers in their bowl game. The ACC is probably the weakest power conference in college football, so the Seminoles don't have a ton of competition there.

In terms of making the 12-team playoff, Florida State football actually has plus odds to make it, which is a bit surprising given some of the other odds we are seeing from conference favorites. The Seminoles have +160 odds to get into the playoff.

After what happened last year, it is clear that this team is hungry heading into the 2024 season and that they have some extra motivation.