Which transfer quarterback will Florida State end up with for the 2023-24 college football season?

The Florida State football team is making moves in the College Football Transfer Portal for their future despite missing the CFP. The Seminoles are in contact with Washington State recruit Cameron Ward just after he visited the Miami football program. Florida State is simultaneously in pursuit of DJ Uiagalelei, who also plans to visit the same week as Ward.

Which Florida State quarterback recruit will go to Tallahassee in 2024?

Cameron Ward is set to visit the Seminoles later during the week, per Noles247. The junior QB is the number-five overall prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings. With Washington State, Ward threw for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2023 season. He gave his thoughts on his recruitment decision just after visiting the Hurricanes:

“I'm finna go home right now. I'm taking it day by day. I'll come to a decision in a week or two. I feel like I want to make the right choice,” Ward told 247Sports.

The highly-touted transfer recruit confirmed he is visiting Florida State and possibly one other school, but the decision may ultimately just come down to the Seminoles and Miami.

Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei will find himself in Tallahassee during the same week. Uiagalelei is ranked 247Sport's number-11 transfer QB. It will be interesting to see what the Seminoles think of their two star recruits.

The Florida State football program dominated the entire 23-24 season and went undefeated. Unfortunately, the Seminoles came up just short of the College Football Playoff. Instead, FSU will take on a competitive Georgia Bulldogs team in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.

Seminoles fans are biting at the chomp to see what their roster will look like after the college football season is over.