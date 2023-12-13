The Florida AG thinks the CFP got it wrong leaving Florida State out.

The Florida State football team finished the regular season 12-0 and they then took down Louisville in the ACC Championship game. The Seminoles were 13-0 and a power five conference champion, and they beat two SEC teams away from home in their non-conference schedule. Surely Florida State made the College Football Playoff after that, right? Wrong, the Seminoles were left out for two 12-1 teams, and it has created all kinds of controversy.

With five power conferences and only four College Football Playoff spots, we knew the day would come where the committee was put in a lose-lose situation. Somehow, we survived all the way until the final year of the four-team playoff before it happened. It did happen, and now, the Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, has launched an investigation into this situation that has Florida State football out of the CFP.

“I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it,” Moody said in a statement, according to an article from the Tampa Bay Times. “No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result …As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers — not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football.”

The committee was faced with quite the dilemma. Alabama took down undefeated and #1 Georgia in the SEC title game to make them 12-1, and Texas was also a 12-1 conference champ after demolishing Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game. However, Texas also beat Alabama on the road earlier in the season, so if the Crimson Tide were in, Texas essentially had to be in too. Florida State seems like the clear choice to be above them as they went 13-0, but star quarterback Jordan Travis got injured near the end of the season and he is done for the year. That was ultimately the reason that the Seminoles were left out.

Still, Florida State football felt like they were cheated. They scheduled a hard out-of-conference schedule, they won every game that they played, including the ones without Travis. Lastly, they won the ACC title game against a top-15 Louisville team without Travis. It was surprising to see them left out, and it was also surprising for the committee to see this investigation get launched.

“We will carefully review this demand for information, but it sure seems to be an overly aggressive reaction to a college football ranking in which some fans somewhere were bound to be disappointed,” College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement.

Many Florida State fans believe that the decision by the committee could have something to do with with the CFP's connection to ESPN, and ESPN's connections to the SEC. We'll see if anything comes from this investigation, but it is certainly unlike anything we've ever seen in college football.