Recent odds show the Florida State football program as the favorite to potentially land DJ Uiagalelei through the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is officially open and student-athletes across the country are jumping ship to different programs. One of the top players to keep an eye on is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, as he opted to enter the transfer portal after having a solid season with the Oregon State Beavers. Amidst the speculation, it looks like the Florida State football program has emerged as the favorite to land him.

Many believe that Michigan State is Uiagalelei's preferred destination after his former head coach, Jonathan Smith left the Beavers for the Spartans. But oddsmakers have the Seminoles in the front of the pack. The top five teams on the list include:

Florida State (+125) Michigan State (+150) Mississippi State (+300) Louisville (+400) UCLA (+700)

This was Jordan Travis' final year of eligibility. Finding a quarterback through the transfer portal is the most ideal situation for this Florida State football team. Additionally, DJ Uiagalelei would be a great fit for the Seminoles. He brings a ton of experience and can keep this program competitive in the 2024 season.

However, we can't rule out the other schools in the running. Michigan State will probably make a serious push considering the connection Uiagalelei has with Jonathan Smith. Additionally, other schools like Mississippi State, Louisville, and UCLA can make a case for the star quarterback as well.

But as of right now, Florida State football is the betting favorite to land DJ Uiagalelei through the transfer portal. In the 2023 season, Uiagalelei put up 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added an additional 219 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.