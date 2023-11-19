Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis shared a message with Seminoles fans following his gruesome injury.

Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis shared a message from the hospital Sunday morning after suffering a gruesome left ankle injury during his team's 58-13 win win over North Alabama less than 24 hours earlier.

“What's up, y'all? It's Jordan. Just wanted to let y'all know that I'm doing good, feeling good, got a smile on my face. Just gonna follow god's plan, man. God has a journey for me and I'm gonna trust him every step of the way. I appreciate y'all for all the messages. Go ‘Noles!”

Jordan Travis shares an update on his Instagram account this morning. “Just wanted to let you know I’m doing good, feeling good. Got a smile on my face. Just going to follow God’s plan. God has a journey for me and I’m going to trust him every step of the way.” pic.twitter.com/2V7Ni8DIn4 — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) November 19, 2023

Impact of Jordan Travis' injury on Florida State

Travis, a potential Heisman Trophy finalist entering his final game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, sustained the injury in the final minutes of the first quarter. Scrambling for a first down, the senior signal-caller's left was twisted at an awkward angle while he was being pulled to the field by a North Alabama defender. Travis immediately reached for his leg in pain, and medical personnel placed an aircast on him before he was carted off the field.

After the game, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell expressed admiration for Travis, noting how difficult it was for even him to to focus on the task at hand after Florida State's leader went down.

“I'd like to say you block it out, you don't. Coming in, we knew this was Jordan Travis' last game at Doak Campbell Stadium. I wanted to see him have a special game, special experience,” Norvell said, per Dustin Lewis of Nole Gameday. “Anytime someone gets hurt, it hurt. It's painful to see, it's painful to have to go through, you just want so bad for that kid because he does everything right. He really is just a special, special young man and I can't say that I did block it out.”

Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis in the lineup, putting up career numbers of 217 passing yards and two touchdowns while guiding the ‘Noles to 45 consecutive points before being relieved in garbage time. Rodemaker is set to be Florida State's No. 1 quarterback going forward, beginning with next week's matchup against rival Florida before the undefeated Seminoles face Louisville in the ACC Championship game on December 2nd.

Florida State, 11-0, is currently fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, with fellow undefeated Washington nipping at its heels for the final spot in the national title race.