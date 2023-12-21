Florida State football will be without WR Keon Coleman in the Orange Bowl.

The Florida State football team had one of their best seasons in recent memory this year as the Seminoles finished 13-0 with an ACC title. Florida State was ranked #4 in the country before they battled top-15 Louisville in the ACC title game, and they won by 10 points. However, the Seminoles dropped to #5 in the rankings after the win, and they were left out of the College Football Playoff. Now, they will take on Georgia football in the Orange Bowl, and they will be missing some key players.

It's very common these days for star players to sit out for a bowl game if it is not a College Football Playoff game. Non CFP bowl games don't have a ton of meaning, and players that have a future in the NFL don't want to risk injury. There are a lot of players for Florida State football that are opting out, and the latest is wide receiver Keon Coleman, according to a tweet from Matt Zenitz.

Keon Coleman has been a beast this season, but he will not play for Florida State against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. This season for the Seminoles, Coleman hauled in 5o receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He should be a very good receiver in the NFL.

The list of opt outs for Florida State is a long one. The Seminoles will be without Jordan Travis (injury, not an opt out), Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett and DJ Lundy (transfer, not an opt out).

Florida State being left out the playoff as an undefeated power five champion ruffled a lot of feathers in the college football community, and Seminoles fans are hoping that a win against Georgia will prove that they should've been in. However, it's going to be hard without most of their star players.

The Orange Bowl will take place on December 30th at 4:00 ET from Hard Rock Stadium. Georgia is a big 14.5-point favorite over Florida State.