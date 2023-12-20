Florida State football is considering joining a new conference after they were left out of the CFP.

This year's College Football Playoff created far more controversy than any other year of the four-team playoff. Florida State football came into the final week of the season with a perfect 12-0 record and they were ranked #4 in the country. The Seminoles took on a top-15 Louisville team in the ACC title game, and they beat them by 10 points. Florida State finished 13-0 and champions of the ACC, but the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff.

In the final year of the four-team CFP, we finally saw a chaotic scenario that would spell trouble for the committee no matter what they decided. Since the four-team playoff started in 2014, we somehow never saw a very chaotic situation when the final four teams were revealed. But this year, it was unavoidable, and it was a fitting way for the four-team era to end.

Florida State football will not be in the CFP, and a lot of people are livid that the Seminoles were left out for two one-loss conference champions. At the end of the day, the reasoning was Jordan Travis. The star quarterback for Florida State suffered a broken leg a few weeks before the selection show, and the committee felt that the Seminoles were not the same team without Travis.

Now, Florida State is questioning if they are in the right conference. If they can go 13-0 with a win the ACC title game and still get left out of the playoff, there is an issue. The Seminoles are now considering a potential move away from the ACC, according to a report from ESPN. Here is what the report had to say.

“The situation is expected to come to a head in the near future and be formally discussed soon, sources indicated to ESPN,” Andrea Adelson wrote. “While there has been renewed discussion, no board of trustees meeting has been called. To be clear, Florida State is not leaving the ACC in the near term but is merely weighing its options — a difficult task that also has come with trepidation among some involved in the talks. The Seminoles have not been shy about voicing their displeasure with the growing revenue gap between the ACC and other conferences; the way the ACC distributes revenue; and the size of their share of the television revenue pie, which they believe should be larger based on ratings and marketability.”

Conference realignment is a major part of college football right now, and college sports in general. Florida State could be the next school to take action.

At this point, it seems like the Big Ten and the SEC are emerging as the main two conferences. If you're a big school and want the best exposure, one of those conferences is going to be the best fit. Florida State seems like a school that would fit in nicely with either.

It's going to be interesting to see where this goes for Florida State. The Seminoles clearly have a lot to consider, but right now, their main focus is on beating Georgia in the Orange Bowl to show the committee that they belonged in the CFP.