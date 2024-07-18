Conference realignment is going to be one of the main focal points of this upcoming college football season. However, the team that is maybe being talked about the most right now in that regard is Florida State football, and they are still in the ACC. There have been a lot of rumors swirling around lately about the Seminoles wanting to move conferences, but one issue for them is that no one seems to want them. One person that isn't shying away from talking about it is SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

SEC Media Days are taking place this week, and Greg Sankey has had some things to say about conference realignment. He has made it clear that the SEC is focused on the 16 teams that they have, and they aren't looking to add a team like Florida State football after they just welcomed two big additions (Texas and Oklahoma).

“Well we really had this great session where I talked about, really focused on our 16,” Sankey said during an appearance on The Next Round Live podcast. “And our presidents have said very clearly: We’re not going to be to be entangled in legal issues around any consideration of expansion. So, it’s not a conversation. And we’re not going to take our pie and slice it into more pieces. They have to grow the pie. And I have to be aware, so the question that led into this analysis is, ‘Are you paying attention?’ So, I have to pay attention. But I think we have — this group of 16 is an incredibly strong, well-positioned group of 16 universities and athletic programs in contiguous states and there’s not this need.”

Greg Sankey is happy with where the SEC is

Greg Sankey is confident that the SEC made the right call with their new additions, and he thinks that the conference is in a good spot right now.

“And, in fact what’s happened over the last three years, I think, has explained why we did what we did,” Sankey added. “We’ve not been reacting. We’ve not been in a position of trying to figure something out in short order, we were able to make a decision and there were other calls before Oklahoma and Texas reached out. But the decision that was right, that fits, can continue to elevate all 16 now from where we’ve been. And we’ve been in a pretty great spot.”

Florida State football might have interest in joining the SEC, but it doesn't seem like the SEC has interest in them.