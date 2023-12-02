Florida State football gets update on the health of Tate Rodemaker ahead of ACC Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Florida State football is set to face the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship on Saturday. The Seminoles are without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, which originally left them with backup Tate Rodemaker in their final regular-season game, but an injury may change the scene again. His father, Alan Rodemaker, spoke with Mad Dog Radio on Saturday, stating his son would be a game-time decision, and it's currently 50-50 on whether he plays or not, per Lance Medow at Sirius XM.

Rodemaker started against the Florida Gators on Nov. 25, leading FSU to a victory, but in the fourth quarter, his health came into question. He was hit in the head while attempting to slide and stop his own run. Two Gator players went straight for the tackle on Rodemaker, leaving his head as the only target and an eventual concussion for the veteran quarterback.

He would go on to finish the game after a quick evaluation, but concussion symptoms would plague him the next week. Rodemaker has shared team snaps with freshman Brock Glenn through practice in preparation for their bout against Louisville.

It's unclear who will start in Saturday's matchup, but head coach Mike Norvell has always been vocal about his trust in Rodemaker, so he may push him onto the gridiron today. The Seminoles are fighting for a shot at the College Football Playoff, and that won't be a possibility with a loss. Florida State needs to win today and keep its team as healthy as possible for a chance at advancing and competing for a national title.