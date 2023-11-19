Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell speaks on the teams confidence in backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

The tables have turned for the Florida State football program. Heisman candidate Jordan Travis is now out for the season, due to a leg injury, and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is the Seminoles' new starter. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke on Rodemaker's ability to lead the ‘Noles, following the win against North Alabama.

“He's been preparing all season,” Norvell said, per Andrea Adelson at ESPN. “A few weeks ago in my office, we had a one-on-one just talking about being prepared in case the moment ever called for you. Tate does a great job in his preparation. Our guys have a lot of confidence in Tate because they watch him practice every day. They know the talent, they know the ability. He never seemed rattled in the moment. He was prepared and ready, and I thought he did a wonderful job and played really well.”

Rodemaker entered the game late in the first quarter with the Seminoles facing a 13-0 deficit. He eventually sparked the offense with his ability to stretch the field through the air and Florida State scored 58 unanswered points in the victory. The veteran signal-caller went 13-23 on pass attempts, notching 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Norvell's always been adamant about his confidence in Rodemaker, but the Seminoles have a tough road ahead. They're set to face the Florida Gators in Gainesville and the one-loss Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship. Rodemaker's been with the team for quite some time, being a member of the quarterback room since Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. There seems to be some sign of hope from Norvell, but it should certainly come with caution, knowing one of the most dynamic players in the country is on the sideline unable to play.