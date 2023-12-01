The status of Florida State football QB Tate Rodemaker, who is replacing star Jordan Travis, could be in doubt vs Louisville in ACC title game

The cliche “so close and yet so far” has never felt more applicable than it is now for Florida State football. The program is on the verge of punching its ticket to the Playoff for the first time since the format was introduced in 2014 but will have to survive a meeting with No. 15 Louisville this Saturday in the ACC Championship game.

Emerging victorious on a neutral site (Charlotte, North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium) is already a tall order with star quarterback Jordan Travis sidelined, but it will feel downright incomprehensible if backup Tate Rodemaker cannot take the field.

He is frighteningly a game-time decision, according to David Hale of ESPN, after taking a hit to the head in the Seminoles' win over the Florida Gators last week. Rodemaker's potential absence would force head coach Mike Norvell to dig deep into his QB depth chart.

Florida State football clinging to life without Jordan Travis

Freshman Brock Glenn, the next man up if Rodemaker is not cleared, has thrown only four pass attempts in his college career, as noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy. An undefeated season and Playoff berth could be resting on the team's final injury report.

Tate Rodemaker certainly has his limitations- completed just 48 percent of his pass attempts versus Florida- but he has at least earned some experience the last couple weeks. There is a chance he can continue to be a passable game manger, even against a formidable Louisville squad.

Fans are in for a restless night of sleep on Friday, as they will likely dream about what-could-have-been if Jordan Travis didn't suffer a serious leg injury in the team's win over North Alabama on Nov. 18th. But maybe fantasy can still somehow blend into reality in Charlotte. An alternate ending can still be a satisfying one for the Seminoles.