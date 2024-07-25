Last season, Florida State football took back over the ACC conference. It was the first season they had won the conference championship since 2014, the same as their last College Football Playoff appearance. That must have meant they had one of the more talented groups in the country, right? They did.

On their way to a 13-1 campaign last season, which included a College Football Playoff snub that Seminoles fans still haven't forgotten, the team was brimming with talent. However, 10 of those players went on to be selected in this year's NFL Draft, while several others exhausted their eligibility or transferred.

No doubt that would be a massive loss for any team to overcome. Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell had finally built the team that he had been seeking all this time, and last year, it came to fruition. Of course, Norvell is notorious for dipping heavily into the transfer portal. That's how he got guys like Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, and Jared Verse over the last couple seasons. He didn't shy away from it for this upcoming season either, bringing in 17 new players as a means to replace those players.

Between the guys that were on last year's team and portal additions, the Seminoles have eight starters returning this year, with an equal amount on both sides of the ball. Norvell is going to need them if he hopes to take the ACC crown again, fending off the likes of Clemson and Miami — and this time make the playoff. So, with that said, let's look at the best returners for Florida State football in 2024.

8. Shyheim Brown, S

Shyheim Brown, a stalwart in the secondary, started all 14 games last season, amassing 53 tackles, two sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two quarterback hurries. Brown is a physical defender who excels at stopping ball carriers near the line of scrimmage. His leadership and reliability make him an invaluable asset to the Seminoles' defense.

7. Joshua Farmer, DT

With the departure of Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett, Joshua Farmer steps up as the next key player on the defensive line. In 2023, Farmer showcased his potential with five sacks and numerous disruptive plays. Entering his redshirt sophomore season, Farmer's physical tools and quick get-off make him a promising player to watch.

6. Sione Lolohea, EDGE

To fill the gap left by Jared Verse, Florida State football tapped into the transfer portal, acquiring Sione Lolohea from Oregon State. Lolohea brings a wealth of experience and production, including 40 games with 80 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles over the past two years. His imposing presence at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds will be crucial for the Seminoles' pass rush this season.

5. Malik Benson, WR

Alabama transfer Malik Benson is set to make a significant impact on Florida State's offense, which lost key receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Despite a modest stat line at Alabama, Benson has the skill set to thrive with the Seminoles. His ability to create separation and his rapport with new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei during spring practices have been promising.

4. Azareye’h Thomas, CB

Azareye’h Thomas is primed for a breakout campaign in 2024. Despite playing behind seasoned veterans last year, Thomas still managed 10 pass deflections. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, he possesses the size, length, and athleticism to become one of the top corners in college football. Head coach Mike Norvell has high expectations for Thomas, predicting a standout season.

3. Patrick Payton, EDGE

Patrick Payton enters the 2024 season with significant hype, thanks to his impressive frame and production. Last year, Payton recorded 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. With added strength and experience, Payton is expected to be a dominant force on the edge.

2. DJ Uiagalelei, QB

After a strong, reset sort of season at Oregon State, DJ Uiagalelei looks for redemption in the ACC with Florida State football after his previous stint with Clemson. He brings in some veteran leadership at the quarterback position that was gone in Travis' absence. Uiagalelei's ability to lead the Seminoles' offense will be crucial in maintaining their competitive edge and potentially securing another ACC championship.

1. Darius Washington, OT

Darius Washington is the anchor of Florida State's offensive line, bringing versatility and experience with 37 starts at multiple positions, including left tackle, right tackle, and center. Washington's leadership and reliability will be essential for the Seminoles, especially with the turnover in other areas of the team. His performance will be critical in providing stability and protection for the offense, especially his new quarterback.