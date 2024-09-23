NHL training camps have opened with heavy hearts across the league about the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The South Jersey natives were killed on Labor Day Weekend by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bicycles. Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella invited their dad, Guy Gaudreau, to practice in a classy gesture.

Guy Gaudreau was the hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Matthew had taken over the role for his dad in the years before his passing. Tortorella said he reached out to Guy after the funeral hoping he would come and hopes the relationship continues.

Johnny was entering his 12th NHL season and third with the Columbus Blue Jackets when the tragedy occurred. He spent his first nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before leaving in free agency to be closer to his family. The Flyers play their second regular season game in Calgary.

Tributes for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau to continue in regular season

The Blue Jackets, Flames, Flyers, and the entire NHL family will continue to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Columbus announced that they will wear a patch honoring both brothers for the entire season. Their home opener will have a somber tone, with a moment of silence kicking it off. That game will be against the Florida Panthers, which includes Gaudreau's Calgary teammate Matthew Tkachuk.

All of Philadelphia sports have memorialized the local legends since their passing. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fellow South Jersey native Mike Trout, and the Phillies organization all shared words of kindness about the brothers in the aftermath. The funeral was very well-attended, including every member of the Blue Jackets organization. Johnny's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, announced that she is pregnant with their third child.

Inviting Guy Gaudreau to their training camp practice is just another kind gesture to the family from the hockey world. The Flyers should have a nice celebration of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's lives during their home opener against the Canucks. While the hockey world begins a new season, they remember two of their members gone far too soon.