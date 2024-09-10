In a heartbreaking funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Monday in Philadelphia, Johnny's wife Meredith revealed she is nine weeks pregnant. Meredith announced that the couple's third child is due early next year.

The two were remembered at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in front of a packed sanctuary, with Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau — the latter, Matthew's widow — delivering powerful, moving eulogies.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four,” Meredith said. “These will forever be the best six months of my life. … Everything was always John and Matty. I know John would not be able to live a day without his brother. He loved him so much.”

“God really did draft the best two boys,” Madeline echoed. “Linemates forever.”

Madeline is also pregnant, with her and Matthew's first child, Tripp, due in December.

“I'm so thankful God gave us a child, a little Matty to run around for life, to carry on his legacy. Tripp will know how much his father loved him, and I promise to do all the things with him we talked about.”

Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau's funeral was packed

“Buses brought players and others to the church. Other churches in the area offered signs of prayer and support for the Gaudreau family, and a crowd of hundreds walked in for the service, including several children in John Gaudreau No. 13 jerseys worn by the NHL player,” wrote The Associated Press on Monday.

“His former Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and longtime executive Brian Burke were among scores from the league in attendance.”

Reverend Tony Penna, the associate vice president and director of campus ministry at Boston College, where Johnny and Matt each played, also delivered a moving address to the packed congregation.

“By the overwhelming presence and overwhelming number of people here today, they're sending a message to you loud and clear that John and Matthew's lives mattered, that they were noticed on this earth, they were loved on this earth and they were valued on this earth,” Penna said.

“And this robust crowd wants you to know that they're here to tell you, all of you, that they love you too and they have your back and they're here to support you in our loss.”

Johnny and Matthew were killed while bicycling on a road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on the night of August 29. A man driving an SUV attempted to pass two vehicles and struck the two brothers.

Forty-three year old Sean Higgins told police he had “about five or six beers” before the crash. He failed a field sobriety test, and was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Johnny was 31; Matthew, 29.