John Tortorella is clearly done talking about the trade.

It's becoming very clear, very quickly, that Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is done talking about the trade that sent top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this week.

Torts ripped into NHL journalist Anthony SanFilippo shortly after Wednesday night's 3-2 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. SanFilippo started a rumor on his “Snow the Goalie” podcast that a Flyers source had told him Kevin Hayes' “fingerprints were all over the trade.”

Hayes told The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford that the rumor was “100 percent false” and Tortorella went off on SanFilippo for his baseless comments in Wednesday's postgame presser.

“Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes is going to do something like that?” said Philly's bench boss after identifying the journalist. “It’s bulls**t.”

And the outspoken head coach wasn't done there.

“It just pisses me off that you guys throw that s**t around and affect someone's life. Kevin Hayes … that’s a good man and what you said is going to stay with him. That’s what you guys don’t understand. You guys say something, and you’re going to sit there and say you have the right sources, I call bulls**t.”

Rarely one to keep his opinion to himself, it's hard to think that Torts is in the wrong here.

John Tortorella GOES OFF on the reports that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier's trade 🤬 pic.twitter.com/79pMpiwrU4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 11, 2024

Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier did request a trade out of Pennsylvania, which was facilitated earlier this week when the Flyers shipped the prospect to California for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The overall reaction was one of surprise after the trade broke, especially considering Gauthier is a No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and is fresh off a gold medal win with the United States at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Still, Gauthier and Hayes both strongly denied that Hayes, who was dealt from Philadelphia to St. Louis over the summer, had anything to do with the trade request.

“I don’t know where [SanFilippo] got his information from,” Hayes confirmed on Tuesday. “At first, it didn’t really seem like a big deal. But just the s**t that’s come from the aftermath, people with death threats, people want my family dead, people happy my brother’s dead, it’s just crazy stuff coming out. … Not a single aspect of what I’ve done had any implications on this kid’s decision.”

Hayes continued to say that he had never once said something negative about John Tortorella or the Flyers' organization, and that he loved “every second” of his time with the team.

Whether or not that is true, it seems at least that Kevin Hayes in no way influenced Cutter Gauthier's trade request. And Torts made it clear that that kind of baseless journalism won't come without consequences.

“Well, Torts just lit me up in his press conference about Kevin Hayes. Completely unprompted. That ought to be a joy for everyone for the next couple days,” SanFilippo wrote on X on Wednesday.

One thing is for sure: John Tortorella didn't lose any fans after his latest rant.