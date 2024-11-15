The Philadelphia Flyers were banking on young Russian forward Matvei Michkov to be a major part of their rebuilding process when they made him the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and despite a few bumps along the road, he's making the most of his time on hockey's biggest stage.

Not only is he putting himself in the running to be a serious contender for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, but during Thursday's game against the rival Ottawa Senators, he officially made Flyers franchise history.

He scored the overtime game-winning goal by beating Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark with a sharp-angle shot from below the goal line, securing his team the crucial extra point in the standings. At just 19 years old, he also became the youngest player in Flyers history to score an overtime game-winner.

Considering the Flyers have been around since 1967, that's quite an accomplishment.

Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov has a bright future ahead of him

A native of Perm, Russia, Michkov made his professional debut in his homeland by suiting up for SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

He's now in his first season playing in North America, and has already demonstrated that he has all the skills necessary to be an effective NHL player for years to come.

And while he's already been designated a healthy scratch by gruff head coach John Tortorella, the veteran bench boss praised Michkov's response to the tough love lesson. after he scored a goal with an assist in Philadelphia's win over the San Jose Sharks.

“He played good,” Tortorella said. “I wasn't worried about how he was going to respond. I wasn't worried about that at all. He competes.”

“I had plenty of energy and feel really good,” Michkov said through an interpreter. “The two games I watched, it was good to watch and good to get some times off and rethink.”

Michkov and the Flyers will look to continue their momentum when they next host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.