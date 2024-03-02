The Philadelphia Flyers are a team to watch ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Philadelphia is in a playoff spot, even after their 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. However, that doesn't mean they will be buyers on March 8. In fact, they could approach the deadline in a few ways, according to general manager Daniel Briere.
Briere appeared on the Flyers broadcast on Friday during the first intermission. He answered a number of questions about the deadline and his team's role in it. And the Flyers general manager made a rather straightforward statement regarding how his team could approach things.
“Everything’s on the table,” Briere said Friday night, via The Athletic. “We’re not going to do a rental for high-end assets. We’re protecting those. We realize where we’re at. It’s not just about this year.”
Briere won't spend important future assets for a one-year stop-gap. However, that's not to say premium assets couldn't change hands. The Flyers general manager admitted he is willing to consider all possibilities if a hockey trade presents itself. “If we feel it makes us better, yeah, there’s a possibility where we trade and we may also get some return where maybe the cost is not as high as the return on the trade,” he said, via The Athletic.
Flyers' Daniel Briere talks Chris Tanev trade
Briere was asked about the recent Chris Tanev trade involving the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames. The Flyers have two defensemen — Sean Walker and Nick Seeler — who could move at the NHL Trade Deadline. As a result, the Tanev deal could affect the price of the two rearguards. As of now, though, Briere believes things won't change for his team.
The Stars added Tanev to their blueline in a three-team trade involving the New Jersey Devils. Calgary received defenseman Artem Grushnikov, a second-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in the deal. That came after reports surfaced that the Flames sought a first-round pick for their 34-year-old defender.
“It doesn’t change our asking price. Yeah, (the Tanev trade) was maybe a little lighter than expected, but it doesn’t change our approach,” the Flyers general manager said, via The Athletic. “If teams are not willing to meet our price, and what we feel is fair, we’re a playoff team. We get to keep them and we get to make a run. That’s the way I see it.”
The Flyers hold a lot of cards at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. And it'll certainly be interesting to see how the team looks after March 8. Fans should keep an eye on Philadelphia with the deadline now seven days away.