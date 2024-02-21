The Washington star joined an exclusive club with a goal against the Devils on Tuesday.

Alex Ovechkin is having yet another productive NHL run in his 19th season with the Washington Capitals.

The 38-year-old Capitals star is chasing Wayne Gretzky's historical goals-scored record, and is racking up some other impressive feats in the meantime.

Ovechkin scored a goal on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils that gave him his seventh goal in eight games:

More impressively, that was Ovehckin's 40th career goal against the Devils, putting him in some very exclusive company, according to NHL PR:

“Alex Ovechkin scored and became the sixth player with 40 career goals against the Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise, joining Mike Gartner (57), Mario Lemieux (47), Bryan Trottier (44), Mike Bossy (40) and Marcel Dionne (40).”

It speaks to Ovechkins longevity and consistency that he was able to rack up 40 career goals against the Devils and join the list of legends, including Penguins great Mario Lemieux.

The star joined another exclusive club with an impressive feat during the Capitals-Colorado Avalanche game last week when he scored for the sixth straight game. His five different goal streaks of at least six contests are tied with Steven Stamkos for the most among active players.

Ovechkin now has 837 career goals, 57 fewer than Gretzky. He likely will not break the record during the 2023-24 season. However, if he keeps up the outstanding production, he could catch Gretzky in 2024-25.

At this point in his career, the future Hall of Famer is racking up accolades left and right. Ovechkin tallied an assist in December Capitals loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena, and in the process, became just the 16th player in National Hockey League history to score 1,500 points.