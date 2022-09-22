Flyers’ Ryan Ellis dealt devastating blow as latest injury could be career ending

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis received a heartbreaking injury update ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. Ellis, who missed all but four games for the Flyers last season, has been dealing with a torn psoas muscle injury, which has affected his day-to-day life, causing significant hip and core issues for the defenseman.

After it was announced by Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher that Ellis was out “indefinitely” and not expected to play in 2022-23, Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff revealed the injuries could potentially put an end to Ellis’ career in the NHL.

Details on #Flyers' Ryan Ellis devastating injury. Sad news for a tough as nails player – an injury that has significantly impacted his day-to-day normal life.@DailyFaceoff https://t.co/iQrkglSsJv — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 22, 2022

Ellis hasn’t taken the ice for the Flyers since Nov. 13, 2021 and is now slated to miss the entire season, and possibly longer. With his injury impacting his day-to-day life, Ellis may be forced to hang up the skates for good.

The injury is particularly challenging in that it’s very uncommon and is difficult to repair surgically. Even getting a proper diagnosis of his injury was a challenge for the Flyers given how little is fully known about the psoas muscle.

Ellis, 31, joined the Flyers in a trade with the Nashville Predators last summer. The Flyers sent Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers to Nashville in exchange for Ellis. The Predators announced on Thursday that Patrick would also be out for the season.

Ryan Ellis is under contract through the 2026-27 season. He’s due $30 million over the next five seasons.

Ellis spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Predators, during which he featured in 566 games and registered 270 points, including 75 goals and 195 assists.

The news of Ellis’ injury comes just after the Flyers revealed Sean Couturier would be out for “several months” due to a hernia.