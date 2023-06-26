In Chicago, CM Punk is the ultimate babyface, but how would the fine folks in Toronto treat the troubled ex-AEW Champion in his first-ever appearance at Forbidden Door?

Well, as it turns out, Punk got the Bret Hart treatment, just the Bret Hart treatment from anywhere but Canada, aka a 60-40 split of boos and cheers with more than a few single-finger salutes from the crowd in Scotiabank Arena.

Taking the ring second on a loaded nine-match card, fittingly after MJF worked his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Punk looked semi-surprised from the reaction he received during “Cult of Personality” but ultimately went with it, working like a heel for the entire match against a surprisingly over Satoshi Kojima, pulling out leg drops and riling up the crowd with his disinterest in their support.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though Kojima got in a surprising amount of offense, showcasing that he can very much still go into his 50s, this match was meant to get Punk over and get him a win against one the best performers of Japan's last era. Even if his GTS wasn't his best, the maneuver did as intended, and after roughly 10 minutes in the ring, “The Best in the World” did what he does for the 1-2-3.

After securing the win in the opening match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Punk did pop-up pushups in the ring before ultimately congratulating Kojimi for his efforts in the ring, showing, as Excaliber noted, a good sign of sportsmanship. If Punk actually a heel or is he just misunderstood? At this point, I'm not even sure if he knows.