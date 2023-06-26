After becoming the first-ever performer in AEW history to hold the Women's World Championship on two separate occasions, Toni Storm faced her toughest challenge yet at Forbidden Door, when she was tasked with wrestling another champion, Willow Nightingale, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, to be exact, in the sixth match on an absolutely loaded card.

For a match fans pegged as a “bathroom bout” when the card was announced, as the outcome felt incredibly predetermined, Storm and Nightingale proved they belonged alongside some of the best performers in all of professional wrestling.

Taking the ring with The Outcasts by her side, Nightingale got lucky early on when Ruby Soho and Seraya were thrown out of the ringside area due to their usual spray paint shenanigans, but that alone wasn't going to help “The Babe With The Power” leave Toronto with a second belt around her waist, as Storm is still one of the very best performers in professional wrestling today and the former STARDOM standout proved that in spades in the ring, as she was able to overcome a serious size disadvantage and leave Toronto with the belt via a Storm Zero.

Was the match perfect? Eh, not really; the reliance on The Outcasts' usual schtick was a tad unfortunate, as was the moment when Nightingale planted Storm on her head along the ring apron but of the matches at Gedo and Tony Khan's disposal, which didn't feature Mercedes Moné or Kairi, this match delivered to a degree that left Forbidden Door fans largely happy by the end of the outing.