With Forbidden Door officially passed and AEW's next Pay-Per-View, All In, roughly two months away, fans can officially turn their attention back to the promotion's weekly television output, which has blossomed up to three shows – plus Ring of Honor – thanks to the debut of Collision on June 17th.

With five hours of weekly television to play with, Khan will have roughly 40 hours from which to build out his next round of Pay-Per-Views, and give fans a reason to pay up for All In and All Out at the end of August, which are coming to fans exactly one week apart on August 27th and September 3rd. Soon, fans will find out who MJF will take on next, if CM Punk can win the Owen Hart Cup, and whether or not Will Ospreay will secure that crucial third match with Kenny Omega in this series, a “rubber match” of sorts to decide on the true “Best Bout Machine” of this generation.

But how, you may wonder, is Collision doing? It's been out for two weeks, with the first surpassing the 800,000 viewership mark but other than that, fans don't really know what to make of the Saturday night showcase of AEW's more problematic talent. Well fear not, for Tony Khan commented on that very topic during his post-Forbidden Door media scrum, and based on his reaction, it seems like Warner Bros. Discovery are very happy with the show thus far.

“Overall it’s been one of the really great weeks for the company,” Khan said. “The launch of Collision has been so positively received; hopefully, last night’s show did well, but the debut episode did really, really well, and that’s really, really good for the company, and that’s awesome, too, so this is another big one for us.”

Now granted, immediately after fielding one of the best Pay-Per-Views he's ever booked – his words, not mine – might not be the best time to ask TK about how his new show is doing, as what's he going to say, bad? Still, it's encouraging to hear that all systems appear to be go on continuing the revolution on TNT, as a higher tide raises all ships in professional wrestling.

Tony Khan explains why Adam Cole missed Forbidden Door.

Though the nine matches on Forbidden Door largely went off without a hitch, there was supposed to be a tenth bout that would have rounded out the face that was unfortunately dropped due to illness: Adam Cole versus “Filthy” Tom Lawler.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Asked why the match, which was set up in a segment on Rampage, wasn't on the card, Khan explained that Cole got sick and as a result, was taken off the card.

“I’m sorry that they weren’t able to have the match,” Khan said. “It’s just terrible. Adam Cole came sick today, and we had to send him home. We didn’t want to get everybody else sick, especially post-lockdown, I think the measures are very careful. He’s a very tough guy, and he would love to fight, but he came in with a fever,” Khan said via Wrestle Zone.

“He’s got what I think is a flu, and I think he’s gonna be okay. I hope he’s gonna be okay. But in this case, you just gotta be safe. He should be okay, I hope, and look forward to Adam Cole and a number of other great pairings that we’ll put together competing in the tag team tournament, when he’s better, but he wasn’t cleared for tonight.”

Asked about whether or not the leader of “Team Filthy” would be given another match in AEW, Khan noted that technically, Lawler did wrestle in the Scotiabank Arena, fighting Serpentico before the cameras started to roll, but he would like to book him in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

“When Tom Lawlor’s available and not doing New Japan, I still think it’d be a great match/ I wanted to give Tom Lawlor a match still on the show, so I did give Tom Lawlor a spot. He went out and took out his anger on Serpentico, and that was a nice match, and I wanted to do something for Tom, and I know he enjoyed getting to wrestle for the fans, but he did want to get out there and have a good match with Adam Cole, so I’ll keep that in mind,” Khan added.

“I like Tom a lot. He’s both a great commentator and a great wrestler, and a great personality. Cole means a lot to the company, so it would have been great to have him participating tonight.”

Welp, there you go, folks; while “Filthy” Tom didn't get on the show, #LawlerSeason is far from over, with the MMA fighter-turned-pro wrestler is always an option to throw your favorite performer into an armbar: you've been warned, AEW.