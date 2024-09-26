Former Talladega College gymnast Kyrstin Johnson has some new bling in her collection. The gymnast revealed in an Instagram video that she has received her championship ring for winning a national title in vault at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Championships. Johnson is seen in the video opening her ring with her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrstin Johnson (@kyrstin_johnson)

Johnson announced her transfer to Temple University back during the summer after the gymnastics team Talladega was shut down due to lack of funding. Johnson took to her personal X account to make the announcement in August.

The gymnastics program at Talladega was shut down after only one year, despite having an extremely successful year, due to a lack of funding. Unfortunately, the team’s attempts to save the program by seeking outside assistance were unsuccessful. The team needed $500,000 to save the program.

“We are calling on all supporters of HBCUs, women’s sports, and gymnastics to join us in our efforts to save the Talladega College Gymnastics Program. Our goal is to raise $500,000 to cover the team’s operating budget and provide 6.5 scholarships. Donations can be made to The Isla® Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has partnered with Talladega Gymnastics Parents Club (TGPC) to facilitate this urgent fundraising campaign. Donations will be monitored by TGPC,” BGDG wrote in a press release.

Talladega brought on ten new gymnasts prior to announcing the ending of the gymnastics program. At that time, both former members and new recruits had to find new teams. There have been no other announcements of other members transferring.

Johnson took home a national vault title at the USA Gymnastics Championships in her first year at Talladega with a 9.875 vault. In the all-around competition, Johnson came in third place (39.050) behind Morgan Price (39.225), the national champion from Fisk University. Additionally, she was the first gymnast to commit to Talladega’s gymnastics program.