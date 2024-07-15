Last week, it was announced that Talladega College would be cutting their gymnastics program at the end of the month after only one year. The news came as a shock to many, as the Talladega gymnastics team has had a successful first year, including becoming the first HBCU to win an NCAA Team Competition. The team is now looking for outside support to help save the program.

The Talladega gymnastics program is one of only two in the country, Fisk University being the other. The college announced in February 2023 that they would be starting a gymnastics team with Aja Sims-Fletcher serving as head coach. The decision to cut the program was made after careful thought and evaluation of the college’s present financial situation. The program is set to be cut at the end of the month, but the team is hoping for a miracle to save the program.

“While the decision to discontinue the gymnastics program was undoubtedly difficult, we remain incredibly proud of our gymnasts, coaches, and their remarkable achievements. Their dedication and resilience have set a high standard, and their legacy will continue to inspire, said Talladega College Interim President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough.

The team has since started a fundraiser in order to save the program, gaining the support of many, including the organization Black Girls Do Gymnastics (BGDG). Black Girls Do Gymnastics is an advocacy organization helping to guide Brown Girls through their acrobatic careers. They strive for more diversity and inclusion in the sport of gymnastics and other circus arts. BGDG, along with the Isla Foundation, released a press release on behalf of the Talladega gymnastics team to help bring awareness to the potential cut.

In the release, it is stated that Talladega alumni were “blindsided by the decision” and came without warning for the team.Also stating that members of the team, including 10 new recruits, will to have to find new teams, which will be difficult as many gymnastics teams have already filled their rosters.

“We are calling on all supporters of HBCUs, women’s sports, and gymnastics to join us in our efforts to save the Talladega College Gymnastics Program. Our goal is to raise $500,000 to cover the team’s operating budget and provide 6.5 scholarships. Donations can be made to The Isla® Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has partnered with Talladega Gymnastics Parents Club (TGPC) to facilitate this urgent fundraising campaign. Donations will be monitored by TGPC.”

A press conference is set to be held on Thursday, June 18, 2024, at an undisclosed location to bring further awareness to the potential cut of the program. The team has until July 30, 2024, to raise $500,000 to keep the program.

As of this writing, the team has raised almost $13,000 with over 200 donations. After learning the news of the possible cut of the program, the lady Tornadoes decided that they weren’t going down without a fight.

The Talladega gymnastics team has accomplished so much in the last year. They are the first HBCU gymnastics team in the state of Alabama and the second in the country. They are also the only HBCU team with the most National Qualifiers in a year.

A member of the team holds the title of USAG National Vault Champion, making them the first HBCU with a USAG National Event Title. When the team made history as the HBCU gymnastics team to win an NCAA Team Competition, they finished with an overall score of 192.2, beating Alaska and Centenary.

If you would like to donate, click here to help save the Talladega gymnastics program.