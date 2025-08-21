Don't look now, but here come the New York Yankees! With the MLB regular season down to its final two months, New York is making a furious run for the AL East crown. They've won their last five games and have an 8-2 record over the last ten games. Their latest victim are the Tampa Bay Rays, with the Yankees winning 6-4.

The Yankees won the game with pure power, as they hit five home runs in the game. New York lit up their division rivals in the two games they played, smashing 14 total home runs in their two-game series. New York tied a previous record for most home runs in a two-game series, tying a record set by the 1999 Cincinnati Reds. The cool part about all this? Boone was a part of that 1999 Reds team.

“New York finished with five home runs on the night and 14 in the series sweep, tying a major league record for most homers in a two-game series,” ESPN reports. “The 1999 Reds previously held the record, doing so Sept. 4-5 against the Philadelphia Phillies — with current Yankees manager Aaron Boone hitting one of the home runs for Cincinnati.”

Surprisingly, none of the Yankees' five home runs in Game 2 were from Aaron Judge, Instead, both Trent Grisham and Austin Wells hit two homers, and Giancarlo Stanton provided another home run in the game. During their previous 13-3 win over the Rays, it was Judge (1), Cody Bellinger (2), Stanton (2), Ben Rice (1), Jose Caballero (2), and Jazz Chisolm Jr (1) who hit the home runs.

The Yankees are now just four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed in the American League. While the Yankees are almost a lock to secure a playoff spot as a wild-card team, they would much prefer to have home field advantage as much as possible. Next up on New York's docket is a four-game series against another division rival, the Boston Red Sox.