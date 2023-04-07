Production on Apple‘s upcoming Formula 1 film has kicked into gear with the casting of a young up-and-comer to star opposite Brad Pitt.

Damson Idris, star of FX’s Snowfall, has been cast after months of auditions. Deadline’s Justin Kroll, who broke the story, says that the untitled film “follows Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.”

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will serve as a producer and direct the film as Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Formula 1 champion lewis hamilton, and Plan B will serve as producers on the film. Copper CEO Penni Thow is an executive producer on the project.

Apple purchased this film for around $130-140 million, according to Deadline’s report. That’s before the above-the-line compensation, so that number will balloon once those figures are revealed.

Having said that, the film should look gorgeous if Top Gun: Maverick is any indicator. Kosinski relied heavily on practical and natural effects in the flying sequences, so the sky’s the limit when it comes to what he does with race car driving in this film.

Damson Idris is still continuing to grow his name outside of Snowfall. He would appear in episodes of The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror, and Swarm, and he also had a role in The Commuter starring Liam Neeson. His most recent film role was in Outside the Wire for Netflix where he starred next to Anthony Mackie.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, had a stellar 2022 with performances in The Lost City, Bullet Train, and Babylon (three very distinct films). He also served as a producer on Academy Award nominees She Said, Women Talking, and Blonde.

While this Formula 1 flick has only just cast its second star, development should be off to the races now as they continue to get this film on the fast track.